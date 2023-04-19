SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. – Mia Clarke finished second in the individual standings to lead the McLennan Community College women's golf team to a fourth-place finish on Wednesday at the Southwest District Championship.

The Highlassies shot 914 over three days to finish 28 strokes behind first-place Western Texas at 886. Odessa took second with a three-day total of 899 while Redlands placed third at 910.

MCC's Raeleigh Davidson tied for fourth in the individual standings at 219 while Lucile Tanvet tied for 26th at 237, Shannon Sandoval tied for 32nd at 243 and Rebecca Rodriguez was 38th at 251.