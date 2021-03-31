 Skip to main content
Highlassies improve to 3-0 vs. Ranger, move on in tourney
RANGER — Making the plays they needed down the stretch, the McLennan women’s basketball team opened the conference tournament with a 46-43 road win over Ranger on Wednesday.

MCC (10-11) advances to the NTJCAC tourney semifinals to face second-seeded Grayson. That game will be played Saturday in Sherman at a time to be determined.

Miannah Little’s 12 points paced MCC in the low-scoring contest. Mele Kailahi chipped in eight points.

The Highlassies improved to 3-0 against the Lady Rangers, winning by a combined total of 13 points.

