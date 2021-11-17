Highlassies' Nephew earns conference POTW

McLennan Community College sophomore guard Mersadez Nephew has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week, announced on Wednesday.
Nephew scored 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in two games last week. She tallied 19 points against Blinn on Tuesday then followed it up on Saturday with 13 points at Coastal Bend.
MCC continues its season with a neutral site game against Tyler Junior College on Friday in Lufkin.
