Highlassies on High: MCC softball defeats Temple College for World Series berth

WEATHERFORD — McLennan Community College softball pitcher Hailey Hudson had one specific instruction for her catcher, Julia Herzinger, headed into the “if necessary” game of the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament.

Hudson told Herzinger to keep her laughing.

The catcher’s job got easier and easier as the deciding game progressed and it ended with the entire MCC team screaming, laughing and dancing in celebration of a 6-0 victory over Temple College on Sunday afternoon at Weatherford College’s Stuart Field.

With the win, MCC advances to the NJCAA Softball World Series, which opens May 24 in Yuma, Ariz. It’s the first berth in the World Series for the Highlassies (55-6) since 2016.

“It’s a culmination of all their work and their dedication to the game and their dedication to one another and I’m just so proud of them,” MCC coach Chris Berry said. “We have great players and they’re not just great players, they’re great kids and they work really, really hard. I knew we were good and we had the ability to make a pretty good run just because of how they work and how they love one another.”

Temple College came through the elimination bracket after falling to MCC, 9-0, on Saturday in the winner’s bracket championship. The Leopards then began Sunday by defeating the Highlassies, 7-4, to force a deciding game.

But Hudson was ready. She threw a complete-game, one-hitter as she struck out five and shut out Temple College. Hudson said she had all of her best pitches working and Herzinger could tell behind the plate.

“I think after the first inning we knew we had it in control,” Herzinger said. “She knew her anxiety would be built up, so she told me to make her laugh. That’s the one thing I can do better than anything. Making sure my pitcher is relaxed and making sure she is comfortable is one of my No. 1 priorities. Throughout all seven innings, we felt like we had this game under control.”

Hudson’s gem allowed MCC to manufacture runs in a different way than usual. The Highlassies have hit a school-record 119 home runs this season. But a 20-mile-per-hour wind was blowing in from fight field on Sunday at Stuart Field, making it hard to send the ball over the fence.

It took MCC three at-bats in the second game to produce a run via small ball. Ka’Lyn Watson reached base on a fielder’s choice, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. When Erin Plunkett singled to left, Watson waltzed home for the only run it would take.

But the Highlassies weren’t done.

MCC rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth. Plunkett picked up another RBI on a bunt single that scored Sidney Campion. Herzinger came up with the bases loaded and delivered a single to left that scored Plunkett.

Rachel Warren scored on a Leopard error and Riley Rutherford and Riley Todd scooted home on wild pitches as MCC built up a six-run lead going to Temple’s half of the fifth.

“We had to do what we had to do,” Berry said. “I don’t really like to do that. It’s not our M.O. But we had the pieces to do it and I give them credit because they executed when they had to execute.”

With a hefty lead, Hudson kept on cruising in the circle. She allowed just two base runners in Temple’s last three at-bats. The Highlassies turned a double play from third baseman Jalie Neff to Plunkett at second to Sydney Kirby at first for the first two out of the seventh.

Neff fielded the final ground ball of the day and slung it over to Kirby, setting off an MCC celebration worthy of a World Series trip.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.