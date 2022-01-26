Highlassies outlast Cisco, 61-59

CISCO — Mersadez Nephew scored 18 points and Miannah Little added 17 as the McLennan Community College Highlassies held on for a 61-59 win over Cisco on Wednesday night.

The Highlassies opened up a 21-12 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 32-23 edge. But Cisco rallied in the third quarter by cutting MCC's lead to 42-40.

Cisco grabbed a 43-42 edge early in the fourth quarter with Jordyn Williams' 3-pointer. But Little hit four late free throws to seal the win for the Highlassies (10-7, 4-1).

MCC will host Grayson at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Highlands.