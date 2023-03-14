WICHITA FALLS — The McLennan Community College women's golf team finished eighth in the Midwestern State Invitational at the Wichita Falls Country Club on Tuesday.

MCC shot 978 over three days, finishing 76 shots behind first-place Dallas Baptist. San Angelo State came in second at 924 while Texas A&M-International took third at 929.

Raeleigh Davidson shot 234 to lead the Highlassies and finished tied for 11th place. MCC's Mia Clarke took 19th with a score of 237, Shanna Sandoval tied for 36th at 247, Lucile Tanyet tied for 47th at 260, and Kennedy Demers was 55th at 292.