Hot MCC Highlanders primed for long World Series run

Grand Junction is an easy place to get distracted.
The Colorado National Monument offers incredible views of red rock canyons and stone monoliths. Grand Mesa is another spectacular site with its massive flat top sitting at nearly 10,000 feet.
Grand Junction is an easy place to get overwhelmed.
Ten talented baseball teams will be playing for the national championship in the NJCAA World Series. A lot of clubs have gone there with big dreams, only to be quickly sent home with two quick losses.
But McLennan Community College coach Mitch Thompson doesn’t expect his team to get distracted or overwhelmed.
The Highlanders will head into Saturday’s action riding an 18-game winning streak after winning the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title, the Region V North tournament crown, and finally the Region V Super Regional with a two-game sweep of Cisco College with decisive 12-3 and 14-1 wins.
After some unsettling ups and downs the first three months of the season, the Highlanders (42-16) have the look of a driven, confident team at the perfect time of year.
“We had to fight through a lot this year,” Thompson said. “After having COVID last year and ending the year on that note, we came back this year to be ranked high and struggled a little bit the first couple of weeks, especially after the snowstorm. But we just kept grinding, and we’re playing our best baseball right now. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
This will be this bunch of Highlanders' first trip to Grand Junction, and they’ve got to endure a 16-hour bus trip after leaving from the MCC campus at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“It’s getting more real loading the bus this morning,” said shortstop-designated hitter Ben Rosengard. “We’re in for a treat. It’s something this team has earned. We’ve gone through some ups and downs, and this is what makes it even better. We’re off the rails excited.”
Not only are the Highlanders playing their best baseball, they’ve got tradition to lean on after Thompson revived the program’s success of the early 1980s with a national runner-up finish in 2015 in just his second year at MCC followed by a second World Series appearance in 2017.
The Highlanders saw how timing is everything in that 2015 World Series appearance.
“We finished fourth in the conference and second in the country,” Thompson said. “When you sneak into the region tournament and continue to get better and better, and you’ve fought to get in the tournament, then you’re in it and you win it, and now you go to Grand Junction and find yourself playing really good out there, you start going 'Why not us?' It’s a process of trying to be at your best at the end of the year. It’s just fun to see it happen.”
Thompson liked the respect the tournament selection committee showed the Highlanders on Tuesday by seeding them No. 4 behind No. 1 Crowder (Mo.) College, No. 2 Walters State (Tenn.) Community College and No. 3 San Jacinto, a longtime MCC rival.
The Highlanders will play the first game Saturday at 10 a.m. CT against No. 7 Florence (S.C.)-Darlington Tech at Sam Suplizio Field. Thompson has some familiarity with the Stingers (46-6) since the Highlanders opened the 2017 World Series with a 10-1 win over them before losing the next two games.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for their program obviously,” Thompson said. “They’ve only lost six games all year. They’re a real program and are back again. We’ll be challenged I’m sure. They got some really good arms and some high quality guys. They’ll be a heck of a first-round battle for us.”
When the Highlanders finished off their Super Regional sweep of Cisco, Thompson was already thinking ahead to the World Series. He was all for his players celebrating. He just wanted to make sure nobody got hurt.
“I said stay on your feet,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to lose anybody in the dogpile.”
MCC has the ingredients of a national championship team. Not only do they feature dangerous hitters throughout the batting order, they’ve got a deep pitching staff and a solid defense.
Thompson can put a lineup on the field with seven .300 hitters featuring a lot of power.
Leftfielder Garrett Martin is the biggest long-ball threat with a team-high 19 homers and 64 RBIs but he’s also a .355 hitter.
Catcher Dominic Tamez leads the Highlanders with a .372 batting average with 11 homers and 56 RBIs. First baseman Miguel Santos is a leadoff hitter with power as he’s hitting .342 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs. Third baseman Mason Greer is hitting .323 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs.
Blake Jackson, Rosengard and Alex Lopez are also .300 hitters while Jaylen Williams and Izzy Lopez are .250 hitters at the bottom of the order who have delivered big hits throughout the postseason.
"Everybody’s hitting really well, so it just helps you relax because the guy in front of you and behind you are going to put some good at-bats together and probably do some good things for the team," Greer said. "So it takes pressure off each guy."
Starting pitchers Logan Henderson, Brady Rose and Will Carsten were so dominant in the region playoffs that the bullpen didn’t get a lot of work. But the Highlanders have relievers they can use for all occasions depending on the team they’re playing, and no team wants to see intimidating closer Landry Wideman trot in from the bullpen to finish games.
“Coach Thompson always said (pitching depth) is the center of our team, and I think that’s going to show in this whole tournament,” Rose said. “We’re just getting going. Everybody’s firing on all cylinders right now, and it can only go up from here.”
Thompson begins filling his players’ heads with dreams of going to Grand Junction as soon as they step on campus. Their goal is always to get to Grand Junction and not leave until they’re the last team left standing.
And that’s hard to do. MCC’s only national championship came in 1983 when future major leaguers like outfielder Jay Buhner and pitcher Ken Patterson were on the team.
They understand they’ll have to battle through a strong field. But they’re not planning on a short stay.
“We’ve got a really good club, a deep staff and a deep lineup, and everybody’s playing good at the right time,” Martin said. “So it’s looking good for us.”