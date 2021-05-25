Hot MCC Highlanders primed for long World Series run

This will be this bunch of Highlanders' first trip to Grand Junction, and they’ve got to endure a 16-hour bus trip after leaving from the MCC campus at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s getting more real loading the bus this morning,” said shortstop-designated hitter Ben Rosengard. “We’re in for a treat. It’s something this team has earned. We’ve gone through some ups and downs, and this is what makes it even better. We’re off the rails excited.”

Not only are the Highlanders playing their best baseball, they’ve got tradition to lean on after Thompson revived the program’s success of the early 1980s with a national runner-up finish in 2015 in just his second year at MCC followed by a second World Series appearance in 2017.

The Highlanders saw how timing is everything in that 2015 World Series appearance.

“We finished fourth in the conference and second in the country,” Thompson said. “When you sneak into the region tournament and continue to get better and better, and you’ve fought to get in the tournament, then you’re in it and you win it, and now you go to Grand Junction and find yourself playing really good out there, you start going 'Why not us?' It’s a process of trying to be at your best at the end of the year. It’s just fun to see it happen.”