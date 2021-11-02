Hot-paced MCC Highlanders scorch Our Lady of Lake, 106-58

As first impressions go, this one left a mark.

The men’s basketball team for McLennan Community College opened its season in style on Monday night, whipping Our Lady of the Lake University’s JV, 106-58, at The Highlands.

MCC scored less than 20 seconds into the game, and kept up that frenetic pace throughout. Justin Wilson led MCC (1-0) with 17 points, but three other Highlanders scored in double figures as Kirk Smith Jr. and Forte Prater picked up 16 points apiece while Dillon Gooding hit for 10.

Our Lady of the Lake (1-0) actually shot better than the Highlanders, hitting 61 percent of its shots to MCC’s 58.7 percent. But the Highlanders dictated the pace and put up more than twice as many shots.

The Highlanders are back at home again Wednesday, playing Blinn at 7 p.m.