Hudson's walk-off knock send MCC softball to national quarterfinals

YUMA, Ariz. — When you hit it far, you can get back in a game in a hurry.

The seventh-seeded McLennan softball team banged back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, then in the ninth inning Hailey Hudson delivered a clutch RBI single to send her team past second-seeded Yavapai, 4-3, on Wednesday at the NJCAA Division I Softball Championships.

That win, coupled with MCC’s 6-0 opening victory over Crowder College, sends the Highlanders into Thursday’s national quarterfinals, with a scheduled 1 p.m. Central game time.

MCC (57-6) trailed 3-1 going into the seventh inning, but got back even in a big way. Riley Rutherford and Julia Herzinger thumped consecutive longballs to tie the score and bring new life to the Highlander dugout.

Then Hudson came through with the clutch hit in the ninth, though her heroics weren’t just limited to the batter’s box.

She was also MCC’s winning pitcher, striking out 10 Roughrider batters on the night. Hudson improved to 22-1 overall and 2-0 in the national tournament.

MCC scored its first run of the night in the fourth, as Jenny Robison doubled, then came around to score on a pair of wild pitches from Yavapai hurler Emily Dix.

Robinson has had a big tournament thus far, as she was the hitting hero of MCC’s opening-round win over Crowder, going 3-for-4 with a home run.