The fathers and grandfathers gathered at Bosque River Ballpark on an oven-baked Friday afternoon.

Many of them hadn’t seen each other since the last reunion of McLennan Community College’s 1983 NJCAA national championship baseball team 10 years ago. For others, it had been much longer than that.

Now pushing 60, all of them looked around at the remodeled facilities that came to fruition this year. The ballpark lights, the turf field, the new clubhouse.

“I haven’t seen some of these guys in 30-plus years,” said former MCC outfielder Jay Buhner, who went on to star for the Seattle Mariners. “So to come back and seeing the facilities and how beautiful they are. My daughter played softball here and to see what’s been done, it’s a pretty special place. Waco is always going to be special in my heart.”

Out on the right-field wall, two numbers stand big and bold: 1983 national champions, 2021 national champions.

It took 38 years for the Highlanders to win their second national championship. It’s a rare accomplishment, and the 12 Highlanders who returned for the 40-year reunion along with head coach Rick Butler and assistant Dub Kilgo know it.

“I look at it now from a perspective of coaching just how absolutely focused we were and how dedicated we were and committed to what was going on,” said All-America shortstop Greg Dennis, a longtime head coach at Chattanooga State Community College. “We were no means angels at all. We had plenty of faults. But we really came together when it came time to it and we were very committed to the program.”

The Highlanders had reached the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., the three previous seasons beginning in 1980, and each time they walked away without the trophy.

The sophomores on that 1983 team knew the level of commitment it would take to win their first national championship, which was quite shocking to the freshmen. They had never been exposed to the level of physical training Butler and Kilgo put them through.

“There’s no telling how many times those guys packed up their cars and were going to be out of here,” said David Wrzesinski, a third-year sophomore outfielder on the 1983 team. “I was in the parking lot saying, ‘No, no, no.’ I had to soothe their souls and say, ‘It’s OK.’”

Part of the training was the Bosqueville circuit, a grueling six-mile course that tested their level of fitness and discipline. For guys more used to running wind sprints and a few agility drills, it was pure torture.

“We’re over in an Airbnb right now on Steinbeck Bend,” Dennis said. “My wife says you know where Steinbeck Bend is? I said, ‘Mary, we ran six miles here.’ You went up Lakeshore and hung a left and you were on Steinbeck Bend. It was as difficult as anyone could imagine.”

The high-level conditioning paid off as the season wore on. There wasn’t a tougher, more disciplined NJCAA baseball team around. The Highlanders put together a 25-game winning streak and rolled into the playoffs.

In the state tournament in College Station, the Highlanders went 4-1 with the only loss coming to powerful San Jacinto College. But MCC got its revenge against its arch-rival with a 13-3 win in the championship game as Lanny Hengst won his fourth straight game in the tournament as a starter and reliever en route to a NJCAA record-setting 21-1 season.

With their previous NJCAA World Series experience behind them, the Highlanders were a confident bunch once they got to Grand Junction.

They swept five straight games, beating Middle Georgia twice to capture the title. It was far from easy. Pitcher Jerry Faught was nailed in the head from a line drive off the bat of Allen County College’s Duane Wales. The ball was hit so hard that it bounced into the third-base stands for a ground-rule double.

In a 3-1 win over Middle Georgia, dual-threat star Ken Patterson had been hit in the face by an infield throw as he slid into second base. But he came back to pitch 4.1 shutout relief innings while also blasting a homer as the Highlanders rallied from a 6-3 deficit for a 9-6 win in 10 innings over Allen County.

With Faught back on the mound, the Highlanders romped to a 15-5 blowout of Middle Georgia to capture the national title. It was sweet for Butler, who had taken over the baseball program in 1970 and built it into the best in the country with a 58-7 record.

Butler felt proud his players could return for the 40-year reunion after he had pushed so hard for the upgraded ballpark facilities.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Butler said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve seen most of them. All I can show is a big smile. Especially seeing the remodeled field.”

Reconnecting with all those Highlanders was special for me since I covered that national championship team in my first year at the Trib. I’ll be writing a more in-depth story about that special Highlanders squad in a few days.

It would be 2021 before I was the beat writer covering another national championship team, Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball squad. I thought about the 1983 Highlanders when I wrote the Bears’ national championship game story from Indianapolis, realizing just how rare it is.