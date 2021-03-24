 Skip to main content
Little, MCC women come up big for road win over Cisco
Little, MCC women come up big for road win over Cisco

CISCO — With freshman guard Miannah Little coming up with a big game, the McLennan women’s basketball team picked up a key 67-64 road win over Cisco on Wednesday.

Little, a freshman from Connally, scored a team-high 22 points and knocked down a pair of critical free throws in the final seconds.

MCC (8-10, 7-7) trailed 34-31 at the half, but rallied to take a 43-42 in the second half after a Little 3-pointer. Down the stretch, the Highlassies made the plays they needed to hold off the homestanding Lady Wranglers, who were led by Tonijah Fortune’s 21.

Mersadez Nephew scored 13 points and Brielle Dorsey added 11 for MCC, which will turn around and play again on Thursday at home against Ranger.

