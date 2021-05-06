Local golf notebook: MCC's wild journey lands at familiar destination (nationals)

MCC is led by twin brothers Hayes and Holden Hamilton, the only two sophomores on the young team.

“They have been very good at leadership, motivating the freshmen and each other. If you ask them which one is better, I promise you, you will get a different answer," Clark said.

The Hamilton brothers will both attend Arkansas Tech this fall, but not before they have some golfing business to attend to in Lubbock, a first-time site for the NJCAA tournament.

Freshmen Kevin Yang and Ulrik Joergensen shot the low MCC rounds at the regional championship, finishing tied for 15th. Fellow freshman James Perry was next, tied for 17th.

Since last year's nationals were scratched by the pandemic, none of the players have any actual experience at this stage, but Clark said he can use that to their advantage.

“They all have a lot of nervous energy now, which is good, because we can take our game, go as low as we can go and see what happens at the end," the coach said. “With the pandemic and all the interruptions we have to remember it’s still golf. We have to practice and play like we’ve done all year. We have two of the best places to work at Bear Ridge and Cottonwood Creek Golf Club, so we have to put that into practice.”