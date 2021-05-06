Local golf notebook: MCC's wild journey lands at familiar destination (nationals)

MCC men's golf coach Vince Clark didn’t come up with the phrase, "What a long, strange trip it has been," but he certainly agrees with it. What a long and strange trip it’s been indeed for his Highlanders golf team as they get ready for the 2021 NJCAA Championship starting Monday at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.
Clark’s team, ranked No. 9 in the country, has reached the national stage for the 18th straight year, seeking their fourth national title, their third under Clark, and first since 2016.
But they never have had to do it under these circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing tournaments to be canceled, rescheduled, moved, shortened and forcing the players to adapt to routines they never considered.
“They have adjusted, been adeptly coachable and flexible,” Clark said. “It’s been like a new world every day.”
The fall season was reduced to just three tournaments, with many teams unable to travel to Waco for events. The spring season included five events, but the most important was the team’s impressive recent performance in the District 2 Championship at Squaw Creek at Willow Park.
“I really admire our team, I really do,” said Clark. “They had to take online classes, wear masks every time they got out of the van, be careful at all times to have this team and this season. We finally had a team dinner the other night and everybody was wearing their mask until they got to the table. It’s a different way of doing things, but we’ve persevered like no team I’ve had.”
MCC is led by twin brothers Hayes and Holden Hamilton, the only two sophomores on the young team.
“They have been very good at leadership, motivating the freshmen and each other. If you ask them which one is better, I promise you, you will get a different answer," Clark said.
The Hamilton brothers will both attend Arkansas Tech this fall, but not before they have some golfing business to attend to in Lubbock, a first-time site for the NJCAA tournament.
Freshmen Kevin Yang and Ulrik Joergensen shot the low MCC rounds at the regional championship, finishing tied for 15th. Fellow freshman James Perry was next, tied for 17th.
Since last year's nationals were scratched by the pandemic, none of the players have any actual experience at this stage, but Clark said he can use that to their advantage.
“They all have a lot of nervous energy now, which is good, because we can take our game, go as low as we can go and see what happens at the end," the coach said. “With the pandemic and all the interruptions we have to remember it’s still golf. We have to practice and play like we’ve done all year. We have two of the best places to work at Bear Ridge and Cottonwood Creek Golf Club, so we have to put that into practice.”
After practice rounds Saturday and Sunday, the tournament runs Monday through Thursday, with 18 holes each day and a national champ crowned on Thursday.
Waco's Derrick lands another top prize
Add another honor for longtime Waco senior champion John Derrick, who recently won the prestigious Senior of Seniors Masters Tournament at Indian Wells Country Club in Palm Springs, Fla.
Derrick, a Ridgewood Country Club member, recorded rounds of 72, 68 and 73 for a 213 total for a three-shot win and a first-place prize money of $750 in one of the largest and most prestigious senior amateur tournaments of the year. He also won the 2019 Texas Senior Open at Ridgewood.
Remembering Waco's first superstar golfer
Who is Waco’s greatest-ever golfer? The city and its two major colleges have produced plenty of fine players, but the player who tops them all was born more than 100 years ago.
He won five Texas State Amateur Golf Championship a record five times, something no player in the history of Texas golf has ever done. He was a champion at Waco’s original golf club, set a scoring record which lasted more than four decades, and played on the U.S. Walker Cup team that won the amateur biannual event against Great Britain and Ireland at St. Andrews, Scotland.
Read all about Waco’s George V. Rotan in the June Issue of Waco Today and see why he became Texas’ first superstar golfer and the Central Texas’ city’s all-time best.