WEATHERFORD — If the McLennan baseball team wants to claim another regional championship, it’s going to have to do it the hard way.

Top-seeded Midland popped MCC, 9-3, in the opener of the Region V Baseball Tournament on Friday, sending the Highlanders tumbling to the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination event.

MCC (38-19) will next play New Mexico Military in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday. If the Highlanders win that one, they’ll have to turn around and win twice on Sunday to keep their regional run intact.

Midland (42-13) took control with a three-run first inning. Already up 1-0 after Cody Grebeck scored on a Rhett Clark groundout, the Chaps tacked on two more on a two-run blast by Hudson Parker.

Midland scored again in the third to go up 4-0 before MCC got on the board in the top of the fourth. Ty Johnson opened the inning with a single and later came around on Britton Moore’s RBI knock.

But the Chaps smacked MCC back with a three-run bottom of the fourth, and coasted to the win from there.

Katcher Halligan went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss for the Highlanders, while Sam Flores tagged a two-run home run.