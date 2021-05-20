MCC 2 wins away from JUCO World Series

From the moment the McLennan Community College baseball players step on campus, Mitch Thompson begins spreading the word about Grand Junction.
The western Colorado city is the site of the NJCAA World Series, a place the Highlanders know well since they’ve played there six times since 1980.
“We tell them what it’s like from the day they get here,” Thompson said. “Right here in the office is a picture of it. In the locker room we have a deal in there called the Road to Junction. It’s around us all the time. We talk about it, and now it’s right here on the doorstep.”
The Highlanders are two wins away from reaching Grand Junction for the first time since 2017 following a 2015 runner-up performance.
MCC will play Cisco College in the best-of-three Region V Super Regional beginning Friday at noon at Bosque River Ballpark with the winner advancing to the World Series. Saturday’s game will also start at noon, followed by a Sunday game at noon if necessary.
Riding a 16-game winning streak, the Highlanders are anxious to get back on the field and earn a World Series berth.
“All the time we’re in the weight room and the countless hours on the field, and in bullpens throwing and hitting, it always leads up to Grand Junction,” said MCC pitcher Will Carsten. “I know you've got to take that one game at a time always. But I think everyone on the team has bought into that.”
The No.1 seeded Highlanders (40-16) reached the Super Regional by sweeping three games in the Region V North tournament last weekend. MCC hosted the first two games before bad weather forced the championship to be played Monday at Abilene Christian University.
After losing the second game of the Region V West tournament in Big Spring, the No. 4 seed Wranglers (44-15) fought out of the losers bracket by winning three straight games. They beat Odessa twice in the championship round to advance to the Super Regional.
“A lot of people said ‘Are you surprised they won it?’” Thompson said. “No, I wasn’t surprised at all because I have great respect for them. Cisco is a really talented club.”
MCC beat Cisco in three of four games March 10 and 13 en route to the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title with a 24-7 record. The Wranglers finished fourth in the conference at 13-9, but are a talented squad that features a high-powered offense.
Carlos Cantreras leads the Wranglers with a .421 batting average with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while Alec Carr is hitting .406 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs and Reed Spenrath is hitting .406 with 13 homers and 70 RBIs. Jose Quino is another dangerous hitter with a .367 average, 10 homers and 38 RBIs.
Cisco’s pitching staff is led by right-hander Samuel Mendez with a 6-1 record and a 3.98 ERA while left-hander Jon Barrera is 7-1 with a 6.67 ERA. Seth Higdon has been strong out of the bullpen with four saves and a 1.19 ERA.
“They’ve got some big, strong physical hitters, guys who can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Thompson said. “They’re athletic and will play really hard. They’re a grinder bunch of guys. They’ve got some really good arms at the front end, both a right-hander and a left-hander. They’ve got a guy who can close for them. They’re a good ballclub.”
MCC’s Miguel Santos went 7-for-13 in the North regional to raise his batting average to a team-leading .345. Like Cisco, the Highlanders bring plenty of power with Garrett Martin blasting 16 homers, Mason Greer 15 and Santos and Dominic Tamez with 11 apiece.
Starting the opener for MCC will be right-hander Logan Henderson, who is 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA. Left-hander Brady Rose is 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA while right-hander Carsten is 9-1 with a 3.53 ERA. The closer for MCC’s deep pitching staff is Landry Wideman with six saves and a 2.42 ERA.
“I feel like we have arms that can start almost anywhere,” Carsten said. “Having that depth as a starter is a very big confidence booster because I know every single time I go out there I give everything I have for this team. But knowing the guy coming is going to be able to pick me up every single time is something that really helps me a lot.”