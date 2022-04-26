MCC adding former Baylor assistant Bill Brock as new women's basketball coach

McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim did not have to look far or long for her next women's basketball coach, tabbing former Baylor assistant Bill Brock to lead the Highlassies.

“This was a national search with nearly 70 candidates who applied for this position, and I am very honored, as well as excited, to have Coach Brock join the McLennan athletic department as the next head women's basketball coach,” Trochim said. “The experience, knowledge, enthusiasm and excitement he will generate for this program cannot be measured, and we are lucky to have him.”

The move was made official at the MCC Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.

Brock spent 17 seasons at Baylor, serving two years as assistant coach and 15 years as associate head coach. Under former head coach Kim Mulkey, Brock played an instrumental role in the Lady Bears winning the 2005, 2012 and 2019 NCAA championships. During Brock's tenure, Baylor also made the 2010 Final Four, six Elite Eight appearances and won 21 Big 12 Conference titles (11 regular season and 10 tournament).

Brock worked with the Baylor post players, spearheaded the staff’s scouting efforts and made in-game player defensive assignments. He developed the Lady Bears’ inside game to one of elite status, producing All-Americans Sophia Young, Steffanie Blackmon, Danielle Crockrom, Destiny Williams, Brittney Griner, Nina Davis, Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.

Working heavily with the posts, Brock has coached eight WNBA draft picks that include five first-rounders, and the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 in Griner. Eight centers and forwards tallied 43 all-America awards under Brock’s watch.

Despite his long run in the NCAA ranks, junior college basketball is familiar territory for Brock. Before arriving in Waco in 2000, Brock spent 13 seasons as the head coach at Grayson County College, establishing that program as one of the best in the junior college ranks.

During his first year at Grayson in 1987-88, Brock led the Lady Vikings to their first-ever Northern Texas Conference title and a top 25 national ranking. Grayson continued that success by winning 10 conference championships, two regional titles and two national tournament berths (1996, 2000). During his tenure, the Lady Vikings were a mainstay in the top 10 national poll.

His career ended at Grayson with a 371-50 record that was highlighted by a 36-1 season and a third-place finish at the 2000 NJCAA National Tournament. He also coached 10 Northern Texas Conference Most Valuable Players and nine All-Americans.

“I had firsthand knowledge and a front seat to his success while he was at Grayson, first as a player and then as the assistant women’s basketball coach here (at MCC),” Trochim said. “His teams always played at a faster pace with a tremendous amount of athleticism. All of his Grayson teams were very impressive. Even when the best players moved on, he simply reloaded with more great players.”

Brock’s efforts were honored by his peers, as he was voted conference Coach of the Year nine times and regional Coach of the Year twice. He was also recognized in 1996 as the National Junior College Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Brock’s on-court success also carried over into the classroom. With his emphasis on academics and graduation of players, more than 60 Grayson student-athletes received scholarships and continued their basketball careers at four-year institutions.

In 2019, Brock was inducted to the inaugural class of the Grayson College Athletics Hall of Fame. He also received an additional surprise during the celebration weekend when the school informed him that the gym would be named "Bill Brock Court" beginning in the 2020-21 season.

Prior to his stint at Grayson, Brock was an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at East Central (Okla.) University from 1985-87. He got his start in coaching as the head boys coach at Durant (Okla.) High School from 1982-85.

The Oklahoma native graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State in 1976 and received his master’s degree from there in 1981.

He and his wife, Janice, have two daughters, Danika and Whitney, both Texas Tech graduates, and four grandsons.

Brock replaces Waco native Ricky Rhodes, who resigned last week after 21 years leading the MCC program to spend more time with his family. He also spent five years as an assistant prior to taking over as head coach.

“I want to thank Coach Rhodes for the 26 years that he spent at McLennan,” Trochim said. “I will cherish the years I spent working with him, and I wish him all the best.”