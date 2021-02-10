MCC announces alterations to athletic schedules

McLennan Community College announced several alterations to its upcoming athletic schedules on Wednesday.

The MCC baseball team moved its Friday doubleheader with Wharton to a 1 p.m. start in Wharton. Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Highlanders also canceled Sunday’s single game with Wharton and postponed Monday’s game with Navarro.

For the same reason, MCC softball’s doubleheader at Alvin that was scheduled for Feb. 16 has been postponed.

Also, the MCC men’s golf team will delay its season-opening tournament. The Highlanders were supposed to travel to Victoria this weekend for the Claud Jacobs Invitational, but that event has been moved to March 28-29. MCC’s opening tournament will now be March 2-3 in Midland.