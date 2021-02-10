 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC announces alterations to athletic schedules
0 comments

MCC announces alterations to athletic schedules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McLennan Community College announced several alterations to its upcoming athletic schedules on Wednesday.

The MCC baseball team moved its Friday doubleheader with Wharton to a 1 p.m. start in Wharton. Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Highlanders also canceled Sunday’s single game with Wharton and postponed Monday’s game with Navarro.

For the same reason, MCC softball’s doubleheader at Alvin that was scheduled for Feb. 16 has been postponed.

Also, the MCC men’s golf team will delay its season-opening tournament. The Highlanders were supposed to travel to Victoria this weekend for the Claud Jacobs Invitational, but that event has been moved to March 28-29. MCC’s opening tournament will now be March 2-3 in Midland.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC softball splits pair with Odessa

The McLennan softball team split a pair of games with Odessa on Friday. MCC lost the opener, 4-1, before rallying for a 10-2 victory in the ni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert