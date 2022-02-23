MCC announces changes to athletic schedule

McLennan Community College announced several changes to its upcoming athletic schedule Wednesday, in deference to the winter weather.

The MCC women postponed a scheduled conference game with Cisco to Friday at 4 p.m. at The Highlands. Meanwhile, the 24th-ranked and conference champion MCC men canceled a nonconference game with DFW Prep.

The defending NJCAA champion MCC baseball team modified its schedule, and will now play a three-game series with Hutchinson Sunday and Monday. Both Sunday’s doubleheader and Monday’s single game will start at noon.