 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC announces changes to athletic schedule
0 Comments

MCC announces changes to athletic schedule

  • 0

McLennan Community College announced several changes to its upcoming athletic schedule Wednesday, in deference to the winter weather.

The MCC women postponed a scheduled conference game with Cisco to Friday at 4 p.m. at The Highlands. Meanwhile, the 24th-ranked and conference champion MCC men canceled a nonconference game with DFW Prep.

The defending NJCAA champion MCC baseball team modified its schedule, and will now play a three-game series with Hutchinson Sunday and Monday. Both Sunday’s doubleheader and Monday’s single game will start at noon.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC men's golf third at Rockwind
Mcc

MCC men's golf third at Rockwind

The McLennan Community College men's golf team finished third at the Rockwind Invitational at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert