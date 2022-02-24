 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC athletes gather two conference awards
MCC athletes gather two conference awards

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team and softball team claimed conference honors on Thursday.

MCC men’s basketball forward Nehemiah Nuckolls, who recorded two double-doubles last week for the conference champion Highlanders, was named North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Nuckolls scored 11 points and pulled down 15 rebounds against Temple, and against Ranger he scored 10 points with 11 boards.

Highlassies softball infielder Erin Plunkett won the same NTJCAC award after she had a .650 batting average last week with a double, three home runs and 15 RBIs. Plunkett also scored nine runs and swiped three bases.

