The sixth-ranked McLennan baseball team relied on some tremendous pitching to pick up a pair of shutouts of Vernon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark, completing a four-game sweep.

MCC got a great effort from Zach Cawyer (3-0) in picking up a 2-0 blanking in the opening game. Elijah Rodriguez banged out a pair of hits to lead the Highlanders (21-7, 6-2) at the plate, while Jason Hawkins and Ty Johnson both drove in runs.

In the second game, MCC starter Stefan Stahl and Connor Zaruba combined to stall the Vernon offense in a 9-0 shutout. The Highlanders held a relatively slim 3-0 lead after five innings before busting things open with a six-run sixth. Aidan Kuni capped off that outburst with a three-run home run.

MCC returns to the diamond on Monday, hosting Panola at 2 p.m. in a single nine-inning game.