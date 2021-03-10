MCC baseball bounce back for split with Cisco

Cisco won the opener, 5-3, with a pair of timely extra-base hits in the top of the seventh. The Wranglers trailed 3-1 going into that inning, but took advantage of an error and a single to put a couple of runners on base. Then Carlos Contreras tagged a two-run triple and Reed Sperath followed with a two-run home run to allow Cisco (16-2, 1-1) to steal the win. It was a tough-luck loss for the Highlanders (8-9, 1-1), who had gotten a solid pitching performance from Jon Barrera, as he yielded just three hits through the first six innings.