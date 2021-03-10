MCC baseball bounce back for split with Cisco

Cisco used a four-run seventh inning to upend McLennan’s baseball team in Wednesday’s opener, but the Highlanders bounced back in the second game to pick up the split at Bosque River Ballpark.
Cisco won the opener, 5-3, with a pair of timely extra-base hits in the top of the seventh. The Wranglers trailed 3-1 going into that inning, but took advantage of an error and a single to put a couple of runners on base. Then Carlos Contreras tagged a two-run triple and Reed Sperath followed with a two-run home run to allow Cisco (16-2, 1-1) to steal the win. It was a tough-luck loss for the Highlanders (8-9, 1-1), who had gotten a solid pitching performance from Jon Barrera, as he yielded just three hits through the first six innings.
In the second game, MCC jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening inning, and kept swinging it well throughout the day. Garrett Martin and Miguel Santos both clubbed home runs for the Highlanders.
The teams will complete the four-game series with a twinbill Saturday in Cisco.