The No. 3 McLennan baseball team completed the three-game series sweep of the No. 7 Cowley Tigers with a 5-2 victory Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Devin Bennett picked up the win on the mound and Grant Fontenot got the save.

McLennan began the scoring with two runs in the third inning. Logan Williams waked and Britton Moore singled, both advancing on a groundout by Xander McAfee. Williams scored on a passed ball and Chase Williams drew a walk. Karson Krowka then singled to score Moore.

Cowley got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth. Jadyn McNealy and Trayson Miller both singled. Ty Hammack drew a walk, loading the bases. Cole Martin also walked, scoring McNealy.

The Highlanders (12-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Karson Krowka and Rodrick Black both singled. Jake D’Altrui followed with a double to score Krowka. Elijah Rodriguez was given the intentional walk, loading the bases. Black scored on a passed ball, and Jason Hawkins walked. D’Altrui then scored on another passed ball.

Moore and Krowka each had two hits for MCC.

Cowley’s final run came with Hammack’s solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh, but the Highlander bullpen held serve thereafter.