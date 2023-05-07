HILLSBORO — The McLennan baseball team closed out the regular season the right way, completing a four-game sweep of Hill College with a pair of wins Saturday, by scores of 7-1 and 3-2.

MCC wraps up the regular season with a 38-18 record and a 20-12 conference mark, putting the Highlanders third in the NTJCAC behind Weatherford (29-3 conference) and Temple (22-10). That will make MCC the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Region V Tournament beginning Friday in Weatherford. MCC will play the West's No. 2 seed Midland (41-13 overall) in the opening round at 10 a.m. Friday.

In Saturday’s opening 7-1 win, MCC used a three-run second inning to push to the early edge. Meanwhile, pitchers Zach Cawyer and Connor Zaruba combined on a five-hitter, as the Rebels (27-25, 14-18) scored only an unearned run.

In the second game, the teams were tied at 2 from the fourth through the ninth innings. But then in the top of the 10th, MCC was able to push across the go-ahead run, and then the Highlanders’ Henry Cone and Jackson Mayo closed out the win with a scoreless bottom of the 10th.

Xander McAfee went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for MCC.