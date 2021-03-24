MCC baseball comes through in clutch for sweep

RANGER — The McLennan baseball team swept a pair of games from Ranger on Wednesday. The Highlanders picked up a 3-1, extra-inning win over the Rangers in Game 1, followed by a 7-5 eight-inning victory in the second game.

MCC sealed the opening win with two runs in the top of the ninth. Blake Jackson doubled, and then Chase Brown followed with a go-ahead home run to win it, as the Rangers couldn't score in the bottom of the inning.

Logan Henderson earned the win on the mound, earning praise from head coach Mitch Thompson.

“Logan Henderson was unbelievable in Game 1,” Thompson said. “I thought it was truly possible for him to throw a perfect game. He gave up one wind-blown home run and one single in the about the sixth or seventh inning. It was just phenomenal.”

In the second game, MCC broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth. Blake Jackson went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Highlanders, while Garrett Martin and Dominic Tamez both had home runs.

MCC (15-11, 8-2) will look to complete the sweep when it hosts Ranger in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.