MCC baseball completes series sweep of Hill

The fifth-ranked McLennan Community College baseball team completed a four-game series sweep of Hill with two more wins on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opener, 6-2, behind Wyatt Cheney’s sharp pitching, then MCC claimed a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game.

Cheney gave up only one hit in the first six innings in hurling the Highlanders (20-6-1, 7-1) to the opening win. Hill (13-8, 0-4) scored both of its runs on solo homers from Jagger Schattle, one in the second and another in the seventh.

MCC’s Marquis Jackson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to pace his team’s nine-hit effort.

The Highlanders came out swinging in the second game with a five-run first. Cole Dillon and Daniel Altman both had RBI hits for MCC in the frame. The Rebels didn’t score until the fourth, but MCC immediately struck back with three runs in the bottom of that inning.

MCC will play Wharton County Monday in a neutral-site nonconference game in San Marcos.