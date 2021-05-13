MCC baseball excited for new playoff format

As a longtime Baylor baseball assistant, Mitch Thompson saw how perfectly the NCAA tournament format worked.
Now in his eighth season as McLennan Community College’s baseball coach, Thompson pushed for NJCAA Region V to adopt a similar format, and this year it’s come to fruition.
Instead of playing an eight-team tournament, Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference champion MCC and West champion Howard College will each host four-team double-elimination tournaments.
The winners will meet in a best-of-three game super regional May 21-23 at a site to be determined with the Region V champion advancing to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.
“After playing in the old format, I could see that college teams weren’t built for an eight-team double-elimination tournament,” Thompson said. “Teams had trouble having enough pitching to get through it. It’s been a four-year process trying to get the new format going, but finally we’ve got everyone on board. I’m excited that we’re getting the opportunity host.”
Tournament organizers didn’t completely abandon the old format as teams from both the North and West conferences will play at MCC and Howard.
No. 1 North seed MCC will open against No. 4 West seed Clarendon at 10 a.m. Friday, and No. 2 West seed Midland will face No. 3 North seed Temple at 2 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark.
In Big Spring, No. 1 West seed Howard faces No. 4 North seed Cisco while No. 2 North seed Weatherford plays No. 3 West seed Odessa.
MCC will host the regional tournament for the first time since 1986 back when Rick Butler had built a highly successful program that made four World Series appearances capped by the 1983 national championship.
Butler will throw out the first pitch before MCC’s opening game. The Highlanders hope to begin a journey to their first World Series since 2017.
“In this tournament, it traditionally doesn’t matter who you are playing,” Thompson said. “From everything I can learn about Clarendon, they’re a strong, athletic team that always puts up good numbers. I know Temple has a really talented club.”
But nobody is playing better than the Highlanders, who come into the tournament riding a 13-game winning streak to improve to 37-16 overall and 24-7 in conference play. They’re pumped about getting a chance to host regional baseball.
“It will be awesome to play good teams at home,” said utility player Garrett Martin. “We’ve been getting better all year and we’re starting to play our best baseball of the year. Our pitching staff has been really good and we’re playing good defense.”
MCC’s pitching staff is led by freshman Logan Henderson, who is 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA. He’s dominated hitters as he’s collected 116 strikeouts with only 18 walks in 69.1 innings.
But the Highlanders have plenty of pitching depth as Brady Rose is 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA, Will Carsten is 8-1 with a 3.51 ERA and Jack Hattrup is 7-2 with a 3.66 ERA. Landry Wideman has been valuable out of the bullpen with six saves.
“Our pitching staff could compete in D-I easy,” said catcher Dominic Tamez. “All these guys have great command as well and have really helped us limit runs. Logan (Henderson) can throw 92 to 94 mph and hit the spot wherever I set him up. His off-speed is crazy.”
The Highlanders feature power throughout the lineup as four players have amassed double-digit homers.
Martin is hitting .348 with a team-high 16 homers and 59 RBIs while Tamez is hitting a team-high .373 with 11 homers and 54 RBIs. Third baseman Mason Greer is hitting .325 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs while second baseman Miguel Santos is hitting .333 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs.
After Thompson led the Highlanders to World Series appearances in 2015 and 2017, this team is on a mission to get back to Grand Junction.
“Absolutely that standard was set the day we stepped on campus,” Henderson said. “We don’t want to settle for anything less. Our goal has been to win the whole thing since we got here, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time.”