MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball (copy)

MCC's Cole Fontenelle, left, celebrates with teammate Izzy Lopez, right, after his two-run home run against Navarro in the second inning of a game in January.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday afternoon at the Bulldogs’ Graham Field.

MCC’s Elijah Rodriguez doubled to ignite a key five-run Highlanders rally in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez later scored when Izzy Lopez drew a bases loaded walk. That helped MCC push ahead, 7-0. 

The Highlanders (28-9-1) used five different pitchers to limit Navarro to four runs. Bryson Weeks and Cash McNicholas combined to shut out the Bulldogs for the final 3 2/3 innings.

MCC’s win on Monday followed a couple of lopsided victories over Vernon College on Saturday. The Highlanders swept the doubleheader against the Chaparrals, 25-0 and 34-9.

The Highlanders’ season continues when they host North Central Texas College in a doubleheader starting at noon Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

