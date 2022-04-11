MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday afternoon at the Bulldogs’ Graham Field.

MCC’s Elijah Rodriguez doubled to ignite a key five-run Highlanders rally in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez later scored when Izzy Lopez drew a bases loaded walk. That helped MCC push ahead, 7-0.

The Highlanders (28-9-1) used five different pitchers to limit Navarro to four runs. Bryson Weeks and Cash McNicholas combined to shut out the Bulldogs for the final 3 2/3 innings.

MCC’s win on Monday followed a couple of lopsided victories over Vernon College on Saturday. The Highlanders swept the doubleheader against the Chaparrals, 25-0 and 34-9.

The Highlanders’ season continues when they host North Central Texas College in a doubleheader starting at noon Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.