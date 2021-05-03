MCC baseball holds on for doubleheader sweep

The MCC baseball team swept a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Monday afternoon at Bosque Rive Ballpark.

The Highlanders needed to put out a NCTC rally in the top of the ninth to hold on to a 7-4 in in the second game after a 16-6 triumph in the opener.

MCC rallied for six runs in its first at bat of the day and added a seven spot in the bottom of the fourth to set up a five-inning run-rule win in the first game.

Blake Jackson hit a two-run home run that sparked the first-inning rally. Izzy Lopez homered in the fourth to bring in Marquis Jackson and Jaylen Williams.

The Highlanders took control of the second game with back-to-back three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.

Garrett Martin hit a two-run home run to finish off the scoring in the third inning. Blake Jackson tripled to score Miguel Santos for the key hit of the fourth.

MCC pitcher Will Carsten threw five shutout innings to get the win in the second game.

The Highlanders (33-16, 21-7 in conference) finish their regular season with four important games versus Temple College this week. MCC hosts Temple on Thursday and the two teams meet in Temple on Saturday. MCC has a slight edge over Temple at the top of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.

