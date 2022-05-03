MCC baseball meets Grayson with conference title at stake

It’ll be a Top-15 matchup to close the season for the McLennan baseball team, not to mention a series to determine the conference title.

The No. 4 Highlanders (40-9-1, 25-3) will close out the regular season with a four-game series with No. 13 Grayson (35-13, 23-5). With a two-game edge over the Vikings in the NTJCAC standings, MCC has a little bit of wiggle room, but Mitch Thompson’s team still wants to close out the season in style.