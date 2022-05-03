 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC baseball meets Grayson with conference title at stake

MCC (copy)

MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson and the No. 4 Highlanders will face off with No. 13 Grayson this week to close the regular season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It’ll be a Top-15 matchup to close the season for the McLennan baseball team, not to mention a series to determine the conference title.

The No. 4 Highlanders (40-9-1, 25-3) will close out the regular season with a four-game series with No. 13 Grayson (35-13, 23-5). With a two-game edge over the Vikings in the NTJCAC standings, MCC has a little bit of wiggle room, but Mitch Thompson’s team still wants to close out the season in style.

MCC will host Grayson in the first two games of the series starting noon Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark before the final doubleheader Saturday at Grayson.

