MCC baseball preview: Defending champion Highlanders ready for next climb

Not much will change this spring.

MCC opens the season on Friday at Navarro College, then comes back to Bosque River Ballpark to play the Bulldogs in a doubleheader on Saturday. According to the NJCAA rankings, it’s a top-10 national matchup. The Highlanders have been singled out as the No. 1 team in America to start the season and Navarro is close behind at No. 9.

MCC’s chance to get back to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction will depend on performing well enough in conference play to get to the Region V tournament and then winning that.

So why do the Highlanders insist on loading up their nonconference slate with beasts like Navarro and San Jacinto College-North?

“We could either set them up and beat the fool out of the softest schedule ever and put up unbelievable numbers and have our guys really feeling like Tarzan, but not being tested. Or else we can play the toughest schedule we can, get our brains beat in a few times, but really learn about our club and get better,” Thompson said. “(The latter is) just the way we’ve always done it.”