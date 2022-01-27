MCC Baseball Preview: Highlanders ready for next climb

Most Central Texas sports fans remember the 2021 McLennan Community College baseball team as the group that ascended to the NJCAA Division I national championship last June in Grand Junction Colorado.
They’ll recall watching the Juco World Series games streamed online and then seeing the Highlanders return to Waco with trophy in tow for things like welcome home parties and commemorative events.
MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson remembers those things fondly too. But he also recalls when the Highlanders were struggling to find themselves in mid-March. After losing the nightcap of a conference doubleheader against Grayson College, the Highlanders were 11-11 on the season.
In college baseball, just about every campaign brings a new puzzle as coaches figure out which pieces fit in the field, the batting lineup, the starting pitching rotation and the bullpen.
Thompson and the MCC program believe in putting that puzzle together under the pressure of a brutal slate of games.
“Last year we played the No. 1-ranked schedule in the country,” Thompson said. “We had 16 losses and we won the national championship and won it going away — 5-0 in Grand Junction. We were prepared because we played as many good teams as possible.”
Not much will change this spring.
MCC opens the season on Friday at Navarro College, then comes back to Bosque River Ballpark to play the Bulldogs in a doubleheader on Saturday. According to the NJCAA rankings, it’s a top-10 national matchup. The Highlanders have been singled out as the No. 1 team in America to start the season and Navarro is close behind at No. 9.
MCC’s chance to get back to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction will depend on performing well enough in conference play to get to the Region V tournament and then winning that.
So why do the Highlanders insist on loading up their nonconference slate with beasts like Navarro and San Jacinto College-North?
“We could either set them up and beat the fool out of the softest schedule ever and put up unbelievable numbers and have our guys really feeling like Tarzan, but not being tested. Or else we can play the toughest schedule we can, get our brains beat in a few times, but really learn about our club and get better,” Thompson said. “(The latter is) just the way we’ve always done it.”
MCC saw a large portion of its championship team move on to other various stages of college and pro baseball in the last six months. Ace pitcher Logan Henderson is in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Sluggers Garrett Martin, Dominic Tamez and Mason Greer headed off to Oklahoma State, Alabama and Missouri State, respectively.
Infielder Izzy Lopez and outfielder Marquis Jackson are the only returning position players who started in the national championship game and they batted No. 8 and No. 9 in the lineup. Additionally, Hank Bard played significant innings and is back as a catcher and potential designated hitter.
Mostly, though, the Highlanders will be looking to reload in the field and on offense.
MCC brought in transfers Cole Fontenelle from Washington, Daniel Altman from Lamar and Hunter Grimes from Texas-San Antonio. And the Highlanders have a few players, especially Midway product Elijah Rodriguez, who missed part or all of last season with injuries but now have a chance to make an impact.
Going into the campaign, Thompson thinks it might be a faster team on the base paths to make up for maybe not blasting as many home runs.
“I think we’re going to be a little different than we were last year in that we’re probably not going to hit with quite as much power as we did,” Thompson said. “I think we’re very athletic. We might be able to run more and create more offense that way.”
The Highlanders possibly have more experience returning on the mound. Thompson said Will Carsten, an Oklahoma signee and Major League draft prospect, has earned a starting spot after performing well in conference in 2021. Carsten went 10-1 a year ago with 73 strikeouts versus 30 walks and posted a 3.69 earned-run average. He threw the second most innings on the team behind Henderson.
Jack Hattrup is back for the Highlanders as well. Hattrup went 8-2 last season with 79 Ks, 20 walks and a 3.78 ERA. And Gray Harrison might get a look as a starter after coming out of the bullpen in 2021. He posted a 3.72 ERA while pitching 38.2 innings in 24 appearances.
The Highlanders coaching staff will of course infuse some new talent into the pitching rotation. Wyatt Cheney switched places with Martin as he came to MCC from Oklahoma State and will likely be a starter. Freshman Devin Bennett was signed with Dallas Baptist coming out of high school before changing his mind and joining the Highlanders. Thompson said both of those two could be starters.
After opening with Navarro College this weekend, MCC will head for the Florida panhandle to play in a loaded junior college tournament — the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic. The Highlanders open that event versus Gulf Coast State College on Feb. 4.
It’s all part of a calculated trial by fire that leaves Thompson wondering about his own mad-scientist tendencies.
“Always at this time of year, I look at it and I think, ‘What the crap was I doing?’” Thompson said. “We’re going to take some Ls. Then you throw in on top of that that we’re preseason No. 1 in some polls. There’s that added pressure. Everybody wants a piece of you for sure.”
If you look up six weeks from now and MCC seems like its slogging through, leave the worrying to Thompson.
“Nobody’s going to expect more out of us than we are,” Thompson said. “We’re going to be ready to compete, get after it and go. I’m extremely excited because I think we do have a good team. I think we have another team that could compete for a championship. But at the same time, yeah I’m a little hesitant. This team doesn’t have as much experience as we had last year.”