MCC baseball preview: New skipper, but same destination in mind for Highlanders

For the first time since 2013, a new manager will be in the McLennan Community College baseball dugout when the season opens Friday at Navarro College. Tyler Johnson takes over for Mitch Thompson, who took the head job across town at Baylor last summer.

Thompson’s move from the shores of the Bosque River to the shores of the Brazos River created an opening at MCC, and athletic director Shawn Trochim did not look far or long for a new skipper. She named Johnson, the son of Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson and an assistant on Thompson’s staff since 2018, the head coach just days after Thompson traded his blue and orange for green and gold.

Johnson may be sitting in a different spot in the dugout, but he expects the winning ways at MCC to continue. Those who follow JUCO baseball apparently expect that as well. The Highlanders check in at No. 3 nationally in the preseason NJCAA Division I baseball rankings, and are only two years removed from a national championship.

“It has been fun getting to put my twist and our twist as a coaching staff on what Coach Thompson built,” said Johnson, who played collegiately at Concordia University. “It is definitely a challenge, but we want to continue what all the coaches before us have put into this. I am very excited to take it on with this group of guys.”

The “group of guys” Johnson is talking about is both the team and his coaching staff. Johnson retained MCC assistants Peter Stark and P.J. Carmichael, while bringing in Christian Reyes, who previously coached and played at Arkansas-Little Rock, and Blake Allemand, a former four-year starter at Texas A&M.

Johnson believes the coaching staff’s closeness and chemistry will be an asset for the team.

“We have a nice blend of continuity and new ideas,” he said. “The communication we have is pretty awesome. We are young, but I think that helps us relate to the players. We are committed to seeing guys develop, not just as baseball players but as people.”

Because three of the five coaches were around before the transition, MCC recruiting did not miss a beat. As a matter of a fact, Johnson said they were able to retain every player they were recruiting.

Some of those recruits will be looked to for immediate contributions, including Trenton Shaw, a left-handed pitcher from DeSoto, as well as infielder Sam Flores and pitcher/outfielder Britton Moore.

Johnson said he expects four or five spots in the batting order to be filled by returning players. Leading the way is Ty Johnson, who will play centerfield and second base. The sophomore from Flower Mound appeared in 62 games last season and hit .333 with 65 runs scored and 51 RBIs. He was a first-team all-conference selection and is committed to Baylor.

The other probable team leader is pitcher Devin Bennett. The University of Kansas commit was 9-2 for the Highlanders last season. He had a 3.39 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 69 innings.

“(Devin) is our ace-type guy,” Johnson said. “He is a draft prospect. He is a big-time strike thrower with high velocity on the fastball. You know you have a good chance of winning when he steps on the mound.”

Overall, Johnson feels like he has a versatile team.

“We are very athletic,” he said. “We have different ways we can score runs. They are fun to coach and they get after it every day. We pushed them through a pretty tough fall, and the camaraderie has really taken off since we came back.”

The Highlanders' opening series against Navarro will be a split-site series, with MCC traveling to Corsicana for the Friday and Sunday games while welcoming the Bulldogs to Bosque River Ballpark at 2 p.m. Saturday for the home opener. MCC will then travel to Florida to take part in the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic Feb. 3-5. They open that tournament against Chipola, which is No. 10 in the preseason rankings.

“The players are excited,” Johnson said. “I think they know our staff is committed to who they are and not what they are. They understand how much we care about them, so their excitement to go play and be together is definitely high.”