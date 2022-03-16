 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC baseball pulls out pair of road wins over Hill

HILLSBORO — The fifth-ranked McLennan baseball team used some sharp mound work and timely hitting to win a pair of close games over Hill College on Wednesday.

MCC won the seven-inning opener, 1-0, before holding on for a 4-3 victory in the nine-inning nightcap.

Will Carsten pitched six scoreless innings in the Game 1 win for the Highlanders (18-6-1, 4-1) before giving way to Will Glatch for the seventh inning and the save.

Marquis Jackson supplied all the run support Carsten would need with a solo home run in the third inning off Hill’s Kyle Mosley. Mosley was a tough-luck loser, as he allowed only five hits while going the distance.

In the second game, Katcher Halligan went 3-for-5 at the plate to spur the Highlanders to the win. Jackson had a pair of hits and Ty Johnson smacked a solo home run.

MCC took a 4-1 lead into the ninth before Hill rallied on Cade Sanchez’s two-run single. But the Highlanders were able to close it out from there. The teams will wrap up the season series with a doubleheader in Waco Saturday.

