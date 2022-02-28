MCC baseball rallies past Hutchinson, 9-7

The McLennan Community College baseball team finished off a sweep of Hutchinson Community College with a 9-7 victory on Monday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC rallied for six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to vault past the Blue Dragons. Ravaughn Morgan singled to right to drive in Ty Johnson and Hunter Grimes for the go-ahead runs.

MCC’s Hank Bard led the charge at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with a double and scored two runs.

Highlanders pitcher Jared Matheson struck out four and held Hutchinson scoreless for the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.

MCC (10-5-1) won both games of a doubleheader against Hutchinson on Sunday.

