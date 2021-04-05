MCC baseball rallies past Paris, 12-9

DALLAS — The McLennan Community College baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to top Paris Junior College, 12-9, on Monday evening at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.

MCC’s Miguel Santos blasted a three-run home run to score Hank Bard and Nick Pierce, capping the Highlanders’ late rally.

MCC pitcher Landry Wideman gave up one hit, but kept Paris off the scoreboard in the ninth inning to earn a save.

Garrett Martin hit a grand slam for the Highlanders in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Paris’ lead to 9-7.

MCC (21-13) continues its season with a game versus Navarro College on Tuesday.

