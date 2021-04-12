 Skip to main content
MCC baseball rallies past San Jacinto, 11-9
MCC baseball rallies past San Jacinto, 11-9

The McLennan Community College baseball team battled back from a 6-1 deficit to defeat San Jacinto College-North, 11-9, on Monday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Garrett Martin hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that began a game-tying rally. The Highlanders knotted the game at 6 when a wild pitch allowed Alex Lopez to score from third.

MCC took the lead for good with a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. Mason Greer and Martin hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning. Marquis Jackson had a run scoring single and he and Blake Jackson each scored on wild pitches.

The Highlanders utilized eight pitchers. Landey Wideman got the final two outs for a save.

MCC (23-13) has now won seven of its last eight. The Highlanders’ season continues with a doubleheader at Weatherford college on Wednesday.

