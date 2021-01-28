MCC baseball ranked 5th nationally, aims to restart powerhouse

Going into the season, the potential starters include freshmen Jared Matheson, Logan Freeman, Will Carsten and Brady Rose, along with sophomore Riggs Threadgill, who started his college career at LSU two years ago.

Three more freshmen — Gray Harrison, Landry Wideman and Kevin Skweres — are slotted as the best available options coming out of the bullpen at the moment. However, just how and when the MCC coaching staff deploys its pitchers will evolve through the season. As Thompson pointed out, a big reason to play good competition early in the season is to learn which players give the Highlanders the best chance to get people out.

Then, once the Highlanders jog back to the dugout, they’ll be looking to regain some of the electricity they had at the plate before the 2020 season was shut down.

MCC’s top returning position player and hitter will be Garrett Martin, who has 68 RBIs in a season and a half in a Highlander uniform. He signed with Oklahoma State in November and was listed as a shortstop for MCC last season, but Thompson said he’ll shift to a corner outfield position this spring.

Another returner, infielder Miguel Santos, recorded six extra-base hits and 16 RBIs while batting .315 during MCC’s 24 games in 2020.