MCC baseball ranked 5th nationally, aims to restart powerhouse

It’s easy to sense, even in a brief conversation, that the loss of the 2020 baseball season still stings McLennan Community College head coach Mitch Thompson.
When a longtime baseball man like Thompson, who has taken two MCC teams to the Junior College World Series and was a key recruiter as a Baylor assistant for 18 seasons, says he had a great team, that carries some weight.
The national response to the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college baseball at all levels last spring, just when the Highlanders had a 19-5 record and were gaining momentum.
“I think last year’s team was really good,” Thompson said. “I was excited about our club. We were preseason No. 1 in the country. We were 19-5 after playing a really good nonconference schedule. I wouldn’t have been surprised at all if that had been a team that could’ve gone on a 20-game winning streak and done really good.”
Thompson doesn’t have too much time to look back. The 2020 MCC squad sent some of its best players to premier college baseball programs, as top-notch junior colleges often do.
And yet the Highlanders have more returners than usual, including some rare third-year players in the program (college spring sports athletes were given their 2020 eligibility year back across the board). Thompson and his coaching staff are working with a little bit larger roster than normal, which they might need if some players have to miss time for quarantining or contact tracing reasons.
The coronavirus is still impacting college sports, but the current climate suggests baseball teams have a good chance of completing the upcoming season.
That’s exciting for the Highlanders, who are ranked No. 5 nationally as they prepare to start the campaign on Friday at the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions. MCC will crank it up against Alvin Community College at noon on Friday, then proceed to play three more games before the sun sets on Saturday.
“Four games in 48 hours,” Thompson said. “We’ve got 32 innings on the mound and our pitchers are going to be at a pitch count limit of about 60. There’s going to be 13, 14 guys getting chances. Here we go, man. Are you ready for this moment? I don’t know, but we’ve got find out what you can and can’t do.”
On a recent Monday afternoon, Thompson watched from the backstop, a good 40 feet behind home plate at the Bosque River Ballpark baseball diamond, as his team battled the setting sun and erratic pitching to get in as many innings of an intrasquad game as possible.
Most baseball coaches watch their teams with a hypercritical eye, but overall Thompson thinks he has something on the mound with 17 pitchers.
“This year’s ball club, I think we have the best pitching depth that we’ve ever had,” Thompson said. “Some high-end guys at the front, some talented guys that will be in the bullpen. I think the strength of our club is our pitching staff.”
Going into the season, the potential starters include freshmen Jared Matheson, Logan Freeman, Will Carsten and Brady Rose, along with sophomore Riggs Threadgill, who started his college career at LSU two years ago.
Three more freshmen — Gray Harrison, Landry Wideman and Kevin Skweres — are slotted as the best available options coming out of the bullpen at the moment. However, just how and when the MCC coaching staff deploys its pitchers will evolve through the season. As Thompson pointed out, a big reason to play good competition early in the season is to learn which players give the Highlanders the best chance to get people out.
Then, once the Highlanders jog back to the dugout, they’ll be looking to regain some of the electricity they had at the plate before the 2020 season was shut down.
MCC’s top returning position player and hitter will be Garrett Martin, who has 68 RBIs in a season and a half in a Highlander uniform. He signed with Oklahoma State in November and was listed as a shortstop for MCC last season, but Thompson said he’ll shift to a corner outfield position this spring.
Another returner, infielder Miguel Santos, recorded six extra-base hits and 16 RBIs while batting .315 during MCC’s 24 games in 2020.
The Highlanders batting order could have a couple of players with MLB pedigrees. Mason Greer, who is still a freshman after playing the COVID-shortened season at Auburn, is the son of former Texas Ranger fan-favorite Rusty Greer. The Highlanders’ Greer had a pair of doubles and four RBIs in 10 at-bats for Auburn last season. Additionally, MCC sophomore Hank Bard’s father Mike Bard serves as a private hitting tutor at the major-league level and uncle Josh Bard is the bullpen coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MCC figures to add some punch to the lineup with transfers Ben Rosengard from University of Chicago and Dominic Tamez from Arkansas. Rosengard batted over .300 each of the last two seasons, collecting six doubles, a home run and 23 RBIs. Tamez posted four hits in just 10 at-bats for the Razorbacks last spring.
However, no matter how many days a player has spent in MLB clubhouses or NCAA Division I locker rooms, the Highlanders will all have to earn their spots in the daily lineup.
“The thing I like about our club is we have really good competition right now,” Thompson said. “I think we’re deep. We’re waiting for some guys to take the lead and show us, ‘Hey, I’m the guy.’ That’ll happen as we get started with real games.”
That time comes in the next couple of days as MCC will face Alvin , 17th-ranked Odessa, Howard and No. 12 San Jacinto at the Tournament of Champions in Houston.
MCC’s nonconference schedule includes six games against nationally ranked opponents and five more conference against schools in the preseason top 20.
“We could schedule Sisters of the Poor and clubs we can beat the heck out of, but I never have believed in doing that,” Thompson said. “I think playing as good a schedule as you can and challenging yourself, we’re going to learn more. We’ll take some losses along the way, but we’ll be prepared once conference starts. We’ll know what our guys can do.”