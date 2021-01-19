MCC baseball ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

The McLennan Community College baseball team was slotted at No. 5 in the NJCAA DI Baseball preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.
The top four teams were Wabash Valley (Illinois) at No. 1, Iowa Western at No. 2, Chipola (Florida) at No. 3 and Northwest Florida State at No. 4.
MCC was the top ranked team from its conference and region. Grayson College was ranked No. 7, San Jacinto was No. 12, Navarro College was No. 14 and Odessa College was slotted at No. 17.
The Highlanders open the season on Jan. 29 in Alvin in the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
