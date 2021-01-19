 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball ranked No. 5 in preseason poll
0 comments

MCC baseball ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College baseball team was slotted at No. 5 in the NJCAA DI Baseball preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The top four teams were Wabash Valley (Illinois) at No. 1, Iowa Western at No. 2, Chipola (Florida) at No. 3 and Northwest Florida State at No. 4.

MCC was the top ranked team from its conference and region. Grayson College was ranked No. 7, San Jacinto was No. 12, Navarro College was No. 14 and Odessa College was slotted at No. 17.

The Highlanders open the season on Jan. 29 in Alvin in the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC men’s golf team ranked No. 9
Mcc

MCC men’s golf team ranked No. 9

The Bushnell Golf Pre-Spring Poll for NJCAA Division I teams was released Saturday, with McLennan Community College’s men’s team ranked No. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert