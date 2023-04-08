After seeing the series slip away, the No. 7 McLennan baseball team bounced back with a win over Temple to split the day and salvage something from the series on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Temple blanked the Highlanders in the opener, 3-0, for their third straight win in the series after sweeping a doubleheader earlier in the week in Temple. Luis Martinez-Gomez racked up the complete-game shutout for the Leopards (25-13, 14-6) on the hill.

MCC (27-11, 10-6) managed just four hits in that game.

But the second game of the day worked out much better for the Highlanders, who stormed to a 9-1 win. Aidan Kuni went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Ty Johnson and Jason Hawkins also tagged two hits each for MCC.

Next up they’ll host Cisco in a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at noon.