MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Grayson
MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Grayson

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against Grayson College on Thursday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the opening game, 6-1, in seven innings. The Highlanders and Vikings then went to extra innings in the second game before Grayson erupted for nine runs in the top of the 10th and won, 20-11.

Highlanders starting pitcher Logan Henderson struck out seven in five innings and held Grayson to one run in the first game of the day. MCC relief pitcher Gray Harrison kept the Vikings off the scoreboard in the final two frames to preserve the win.

MCC’s Alex Lopez homered to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the second inning. Jaylen Williams followed with an RBI single that scored Benjamin Rosengard, giving MCC a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Highlanders (11-11) added insurance runs later in the opening game as Garrett Martin, Miguel Santos and Mason Greer each hit solo homers.

MCC’s season continues with a doubleheader at Grayson on Saturday.

