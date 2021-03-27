 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Ranger
0 comments

MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Ranger

{{featured_button_text}}

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader versus Ranger College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the nightcap, 6-4, after dropping the opener, 8-3.

MCC scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of its victory in the second game. Highlanders catcher Dominic Tamez led off the inning with a double, then MCC tallied six straight singles. Nick Pierce and Benjamin Rosengaard did the most damage as they combined for three RBIs.

MCC relief pitcher Jack Hattrup worked 3 2/3 innings without giving up a hit in the Highlanders’ win.

Ranger plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead and establish control in the opener.

MCC (16-12), which won three out of four conference games against Ranger last week, continues its season with a game at Panola College on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC hoops split with Ranger
Mcc

MCC hoops split with Ranger

RANGER — Traveling can have its ups and downs. For the McLennan Community College Highlassies, an away game at Ranger was an up, coming away w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert