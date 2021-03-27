MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Ranger

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader versus Ranger College on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the nightcap, 6-4, after dropping the opener, 8-3.

MCC scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of its victory in the second game. Highlanders catcher Dominic Tamez led off the inning with a double, then MCC tallied six straight singles. Nick Pierce and Benjamin Rosengaard did the most damage as they combined for three RBIs.

MCC relief pitcher Jack Hattrup worked 3 2/3 innings without giving up a hit in the Highlanders’ win.

Ranger plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead and establish control in the opener.

MCC (16-12), which won three out of four conference games against Ranger last week, continues its season with a game at Panola College on Monday.

