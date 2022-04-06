 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC baseball splits doubleheader with Vernon

The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader against Vernon College on Wednesday, dropping the seven-inning game, 6-4, and claiming an 8-0 run-rule victory.

Vernon rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first game of the day, scoring a run in the top of the fifth and five more in the top of the sixth. MCC could only answer with a single run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Highlanders took control of the second game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-0 lead. Elijah Rodriguez had the key hit of the rally, a single to center that scored Ravaughn Morgan and Daniel Altman.

MCC starting pitcher Devin Bennett went the distance in the second game, shutting out Vernon for seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out six.

The Highlanders (25-9-1) travel to Vernon for a doubleheader on Saturday.

MCC softball sweeps LSU-Eunice

EUNICE, La. — The McLennan Community College softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader versus LSU-Eunice, winning the opener, 6-5, in eight …

