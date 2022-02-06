 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC baseball splits four games at Gulf Coast Classic
0 Comments

MCC baseball splits four games at Gulf Coast Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan Community College baseball team posted a win in its Gulf Coast Classic finale on Sunday to earn a 2-2 split at the three-day event in Florida’s Panhandle.

The Highlanders defeated Wallach-Dothan College, 5-4, in their fourth contest of the weekend.

The Highlanders split two games on Saturday, losing to St. John’s River State College, 4-1, in the afternoon. MCC then bounced back to defeat Chattahoochie Valley, 7-2, that night.

In the nightcap victory, the Highlanders put a four spot on the board in the top of the first inning. Cole Fontenelle got MCC going with a one-on, one-out double to center that scored Marquis Jackson. Ryan Messick and Ravaughn Morgan followed with run-scoring singles. Both Matero Zeppieri and Cole Dillon scored on Morgan’s hit.

MCC starting pitcher Gray Harrison held Chattahoochie Valley to one hit in five innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out seven and walked just one.

The Highlanders (3-3-1) will continue their season by hosting doubleheaders against Midland College and Odessa College on Friday and Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC Highlassies outlast Cisco, 61-59

CISCO — Mersadez Nephew scored 18 points and Miannah Little added 17 as the McLennan Community College Highlassies held on for a 61-59 win ove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert