MCC baseball splits four games at Gulf Coast Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan Community College baseball team posted a win in its Gulf Coast Classic finale on Sunday to earn a 2-2 split at the three-day event in Florida’s Panhandle.

The Highlanders defeated Wallach-Dothan College, 5-4, in their fourth contest of the weekend.

The Highlanders split two games on Saturday, losing to St. John’s River State College, 4-1, in the afternoon. MCC then bounced back to defeat Chattahoochie Valley, 7-2, that night.

In the nightcap victory, the Highlanders put a four spot on the board in the top of the first inning. Cole Fontenelle got MCC going with a one-on, one-out double to center that scored Marquis Jackson. Ryan Messick and Ravaughn Morgan followed with run-scoring singles. Both Matero Zeppieri and Cole Dillon scored on Morgan’s hit.

MCC starting pitcher Gray Harrison held Chattahoochie Valley to one hit in five innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out seven and walked just one.

The Highlanders (3-3-1) will continue their season by hosting doubleheaders against Midland College and Odessa College on Friday and Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.