MCC baseball sweeps a pair versus NCTC

  • 0
MCC baseball (copy)

MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten opened with six scoreless innings in the No. 3 Highlanders' 3-1 win over Weatherford.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College baseball team scored a dozen runs in back-to-back games, enough to sweep a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (30-9-1, 15-3 in conference) won the opener 12-2 in five innings and took the nightcap 12-4.

MCC’s Marquis Jackson went 5 for 6 on the day with a home run, two triples and drove in four runs.

Highlanders pitcher Will Carsten went the distance for the victory in the run-rule win to start the day.

MCC’s Devin Bennett and Jared Matheson combined to hold NCTC to four runs in the second game. Bennett went five innings to earn the win.

The Highlanders’ season continues when they travel to Gainesville for the return doubleheader against NCTC on Friday.

