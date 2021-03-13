MCC baseball sweeps Cisco in double dip

CISCO — The McLennan Community College baseball team got its bats going and scored 24 runs in a pair of wins over Cisco College on Saturday on the Wranglers’ home field.

MCC scored runs in each of the first three innings to start the day on the way to a 9-4 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader.

The Highlanders then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game and notched a 15-7 win.

By sweeping the doubleheader, MCC (10-9) has won three straight and improves to 3-1 in North Texas Junior Colleg Athletic Conference play after the conference-opening series against Cisco.

Highlanders Miguel Santos and Benjamin Rosengard each hit three-run home runs in the 10-run rally to start the second game. Rosengard did it the hard way, circling the bases on an inside-the park homer. He followed it up by hitting a dinger over the wall in center in the second inning.

Santos and Rosengard combined for eight RBIs in the second game.

Dominic Tamez put together a couple of quality hitting games as he went 6-for-9 with six RBIs in the doubleheader.