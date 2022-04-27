 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC baseball sweeps Cisco

  • 0

CISCO – Hunter Grimes and Katcher Halligan belted solo homers as No. 4 McLennan Community College romped to a 10-2 win over Cisco College in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Highlanders finished off the sweep with a 14-2 win in the second game as Grimes and Cole Fontenelle blasted homers.

Ty Johnson and Halligan each collected three hits in the first game as pitcher Will Carstens picked up the win.

In the second game, Johnson got three more hits with four RBIs to help pitcher Devin Bennett notch the win for the Highlanders (38-9-1, 23-3).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert