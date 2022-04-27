MCC baseball sweeps Cisco

CISCO – Hunter Grimes and Katcher Halligan belted solo homers as No. 4 McLennan Community College romped to a 10-2 win over Cisco College in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Highlanders finished off the sweep with a 14-2 win in the second game as Grimes and Cole Fontenelle blasted homers.

Ty Johnson and Halligan each collected three hits in the first game as pitcher Will Carstens picked up the win.

In the second game, Johnson got three more hits with four RBIs to help pitcher Devin Bennett notch the win for the Highlanders (38-9-1, 23-3).