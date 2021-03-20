MCC baseball sweeps doubleheader at Grayson

DENISON — The McLennan Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader at Grayson College on Saturday, winning the opener, 7-4, and the nightcap, 10-4.

MCC pitchers Brady Rose and Jack Williams combined to shut out the Vikings in the first game. Rose started and threw 6 1/3 innings, scattering three hits and striking out six.

The Highlanders produced a four-run rally for all the runs they needed in the top of the third inning. Dominic Tamez registered the big hit as he smacked a three-run home run that scored Garrett Martin and Alex Lopez. Lopez also had a run-scoring single earlier in the inning.

MCC (13-11, 6-2 in conference) staked an 8-1 lead by the middle of the fourth inning in the second game and didn’t let Grayson catch up. Santos and Tamez each drove in three runs to lead the Highlanders at the plate.

MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten held Grayson to three runs through the first four innings. Gray Harrison then took over and gave up one unearned run in three innings. Harrison exited with a 9-4 lead and three Highlander pitchers mopped up the final two innings.

The Highlanders’ season continues with a conference doubleheader at Ranger College on Wednesday.