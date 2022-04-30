MCC baseball sweeps doubleheader versus Cisco

CISCO — The McLennan baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Cisco College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the opener, 5-0, and then took the nightcap, 11-3. With the sweep, the Highlanders won all four games versus Cisco this week and have won 16 straight, going back to their last loss versus Vernon College on April 6.

Highlanders starting pitcher Wyatt Chaney threw a seven-inning, one-hit shutout. He struck out eight Cisco batters and walked just one.

Cole Fontenelle led MCC at the plate in the opener as he went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

MCC (40-9-1) continues its season with a doubleheader at Grayson College on Wednesday.