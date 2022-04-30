 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC baseball sweeps doubleheader versus Cisco

  • 0

CISCO — The McLennan baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Cisco College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the opener, 5-0, and then took the nightcap, 11-3. With the sweep, the Highlanders won all four games versus Cisco this week and have won 16 straight, going back to their last loss versus Vernon College on April 6.

Highlanders starting pitcher Wyatt Chaney threw a seven-inning, one-hit shutout. He struck out eight Cisco batters and walked just one.

Cole Fontenelle led MCC at the plate in the opener as he went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

MCC (40-9-1) continues its season with a doubleheader at Grayson College on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball sweeps Cisco

CISCO – Hunter Grimes and Katcher Halligan belted solo homers as No. 4 McLennan Community College romped to a 10-2 win over Cisco College in t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert