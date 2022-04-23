 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC baseball sweeps doubleheader with Temple College

The McLennan Community College baseball team finished off a four-game sweep of Temple College by defeating the Leopards in both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders won the opening game, 4-3, and then claimed the nightcap, 12-2.

Earlier in the week, MCC swept a doubleheader at Temple College, 4-0 and 2-1.

The Highlanders (36-9-1, 21-3 in conference) are on a 12-game winning streak, including 11 straight in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference games.

MCC’s Hunter Grimes nailed a single to left-center in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in Mateo Zeppieri and Marquis Jackson and end the opening game against Temple College.

The Highlanders then run-ruled the Leopards in five innings in the second game.

