MCC baseball sweeps Hill in double dip
MCC baseball sweeps Hill in double dip

Mitch Thompson MCC (copy) (copy)

MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson talks to his team after a preseason practice at Bosque River Ballpark. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College baseball team rolled over Hill College to sweep a doubleheader on Friday.

The Highlanders won the opening game, 11-0 in five innings, then took the nightcap, 12-3, in seven innings.

Hill grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second game, but MCC tied it in the top of the fourth, then Mason Greer blasted a three-run home run that scored Benjamin Rosengard and Miguel Santos.

The Highlanders scored five more runs in the top of the sixth to take firm command on their way to the sweep.

MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten held the Rebels to three unearned runs in five innings to get the win in the second game.

In the first game, the Highlanders scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take control. Rosengard and Dominic Tamez each had run-scoring singles to fuel the rally that also included a couple of Rebel errors and three walks.

MCC’s Hank Bard doubled in the fourth to bring home Alex Lopez and Blake Jackson, boosting the lead to 9-0.

Highlanders starting pitcher Brady Rose threw a complete game, five-inning shutout to earn the win. He struck out eight and gave up just one hit.

MCC (20-13) took three of four games versus Hill in the week, following a split of two games at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday. The Highlanders continue their season with a game versus Paris Junior College at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Dallas Baptist University.

