MCC baseball sweeps two versus Vernon

VERNON — The McLennan Community College baseball team swept Vernon College in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at the Chaparrals’ Bob & Anna Wright Baseball Field.

MCC won the opener, 9-1, then claimed the nightcap, 6-2.

The Highlanders broke the first game open with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth inning. Dominic Tamez and Mason Greer each had run-scoring doubles to cap the inning and boost the lead to 9-0.

Logan Henderson started on the mound for MCC and worked the first six innings, striking out 15 and giving up one run on five hits. Landon Dorman finished up the seven-inning game by retiring Vernon in order in the bottom of the seventh.

MCC built a 6-0 lead in the second game. Tamez and Hank Bard homered in the top of the third and Bard added another two-run shot in the top of the sixth.

Highlanders pitcher Jack Hattrup started the second game and shut out Vernon for five innings. Three MCC pitchers finished the last four innings, holding the Chaps to a pair of runs.

The Highlanders (26-16, 15-7 in conference) host Vernon in a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

